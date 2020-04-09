Coronavirus: Switzerland extends lockdown until 26 April

On 8 April 2020, Switzerland’s government decided to extend the country’s lockdown measures for a further week.

© Sorin Colac | Dreamstime.com

In a press release the Federal Council said the measures would be extended for another week and then possibly progressively loosened before the end of April.

The measures have proved to be effective with the spread of the virus clearly reducing over recent days, said the statement. However, given the evolution of the spread and scientific recommendations, the Federal Council decided to extend current restrictions until Sunday 26 April 2020.

From this date the government will consider loosening restrictions, basing its decisions on the number of new cases, the number being hospitalised and the number dying. Its decision will also take into account how well the population follows rules on social distancing, hygiene and avoiding gatherings.

The Federal Council said it is focused on protecting the population, preventing virus spread and avoiding overloading the health system. It will meet again on 16 April 2020 to discuss the situation.

More on this:

Government press release (in French)

