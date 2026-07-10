Swiss workers miss out on a decade of economic growth

Real wage growth has slowed sharply for most Swiss workers over the past decade, leaving real disposable incomes stagnant or falling for nearly all households. According to a Swiss Trade Union Federation’s (SGB) 2026 report, only single people in the top 10% of the income distribution and families in the top 1% recorded an increase in real disposable monthly income between 2016 and 2025.

© Bartolomiej Pietrzyk | Dreamstime.com

The report finds that employees in the lower and middle parts of the wage distribution have seen little improvement in purchasing power over the past decade. Median real wages rose by only around 2% between 2014 and 2024, equivalent to about 0.2% a year after inflation. Lower-paid workers fared only slightly better. During the same period Switzerland enjoyed low unemployment, solid economic growth and rising labour productivity, suggesting that much of the economy’s expansion failed to translate into higher pay for ordinary workers.

Among the bottom 10%, single people lost CHF 72 a month in real terms between 2016 and 2025, while median earners lost CHF 51. Even households in the top 10% saw little improvement: single people gained only CHF 142 a month, while families with two children actually lost CHF 6. Meaningful gains were confined to the very top of the distribution. The top 1% saw monthly disposable incomes rise by CHF 2,212 for singles and CHF 3,044 for families. The top 0.1% performed better still, gaining CHF 4,489 and CHF 6,575 respectively.

The result shows a growing disconnect between the wider economy and household incomes. Switzerland’s real GDP expanded by approximately 16.1% between 2016 and 2025, yet for most households real disposable incomes stagnated or declined.

The SGB argues that Switzerland’s wage-setting system has become less effective at ensuring productivity gains are shared across the workforce. While companies have benefited from higher productivity, the federation says employees outside the highest-paid occupations have seen only limited improvements in real incomes. The findings are likely to strengthen trade union demands for larger pay settlements and stronger collective bargaining. Employers, by contrast, point to Switzerland’s high employment, internationally competitive wages and one of Europe’s lowest unemployment rates.

The report focuses heavily on inequality and argues that a fairer distribution of income would improve living standards. However, the arithmetic suggests redistribution alone would have a negligable effect. If the entire increase in disposable income enjoyed by the top 10% were redistributed equally across the population, each wage earner would receive around CHF 14 a month. Redistributing 100% of the gains of the top 1% would raise incomes by only CHF 22 a month per person, while taxing away the entire increase enjoyed by the top 0.1% would provide less than CHF 5 a month each.

More on this:

SGB report (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and X.