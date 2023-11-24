Le News

Rising Swiss health premiums reduce disposable income once more

Since 1999, the cost of health insurance has more than doubled. Basic compulsory insurance is now 2.36 times what it was in 1999, while complimentary optional insurance is up by 30%. Overall, disposable income has been reduced by 5.3% by the rising cost of insurance over the last 25 years.

Six of the last 25 years had no negative impact on disposable, one had a positive impact and 18 reduced it. 2023, which was among the among the negative years, shaved 0.4% off the disposable income of an average Swiss family.

As Switzerland’s population ages and health spending increases the government has struggled and largely failed to find any meaningful solutions to the issue. Significant sums are being spent on subsidising those on low incomes. However, those who fall outside definitions of low income continue to suffer spikes in blood pressure when premiums are announced for the coming year.

Government press release (in French)

