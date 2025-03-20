Money remains main concern for Swiss families

The results of a survey on family life published on 20 March 2025 show that money remains the biggest concern among families in Switzerland.

The survey sheds light on what families are currently concerned about and addresses the topics of family life, expectations, safety, retirement planning, pressure on parents and children, work-life balance, finances and areas of sacrifice. The results were analysed by linguistic region, number of children, age of children, family type, and household income.

Many Swiss families consider money to be tight. 46% described their income as sufficient, 47% said it was barely sufficient, and 7% said they didn’t earn enough.

The areas of greatest financial concern were rising health insurance premiums and inflation. Schooling and education are of particular concern in families in German-speaking Switzerland, while youth violence is of particular concern to families in French-speaking Switzerland. Over the last three years a rising concern about the impacts of social media is evident from the data across all of Switzerland.

High health insurance premiums, the most cited concern, were described as a problem by 45% of families. This concern was followed by rising prices (39%), health problems (29%), the cost of housing (24%), schooling and education (23%) and dealing with social media (20%). Concerns about the impact of social media have risen from 16% to 20% of Swiss families over the last three years, while concerns about climate change have fallen from 21% to 14%. Those related to energy and security have also fallen, from 17% to 5%.

In addition to financial worries, 28% of families in German-speaking Switzerland were concerned about schooling and education. Across the rest of the country this figure was 13%. And while the issue of youth violence was of little concern in German-speaking Switzerland (8%), it was a key concern among families in French- (23%) and Italian-speaking (17%) Switzerland.

Regarding work related pensions, the biggest concern was ensuring low- and part-time workers had access to work related pensions (37%) and ensuring pension payments were maintained (36%). The importance of state pensions fell as incomes rose. Households with income above CHF 100,000 ranked state pensions behind work-related pensions in importance. Those with income above CHF 140,000 put state pensions behind work-related pensions and home ownership.



The survey sponsored by the organisation Pro Familia Switzerland and insurance company Pax was run by the research firm Empiricon and surveyed of 2,200 families across Switzerland.

