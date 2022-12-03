Bern against federal plan to subsidise health insurance 

A federal initiative aimed at subsidising health insurance premiums once they exceed 10% of disposable income met with resistance in Bern this week, reported RTS.

The idea, which was put forward by the Socialist Party, would require the federal government to foot two thirds of the bill for the subsidy with cantons left to find the remaining third.

First the plan was rejected by the Federal Council on the grounds that some cantons might not commit to their end of the bargain. We could end up in a situation where the federal government has to cover 90% of the cost, which would pose a problem with rising premiums, it said. Other politicians complained that the idea was an affront to cantonal independence.

The Federal Council came up with a counter proposal that was rejected this week by the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house, by 22 votes to 20.

The project will now return to parliament.

