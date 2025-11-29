Switzerland’s median salary surpasses CHF 7,000 a month

The median full-time salary in Switzerland rose to CHF 7,024 (US$8,780) a month in 2024, up 3.5% from CHF 6,788 two years earlier, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Despite nominal gains, the overall shape of the country’s wage pyramid has changed little since 2008.

© Grafphotogpaher | Dreamstime.com

The bottom 10% of earners took home less than CHF 4,635 a month, while the top decile earned over CHF 12,526. Though pay inequality has remained broadly stable, the lowest-paid workers have seen the strongest cumulative wage growth since 2008, while the middle class has lagged behind.

Pay gaps between sectors remain stark. High value-added industries dominate the upper end of the scale: monthly median wages reached CHF 9,139 in research, CHF 10,159 in pharmaceuticals, CHF 10,723 in banking and over CHF 14,000 in the tobacco industry. At the other end, retail, hospitality, restaurants and personal services cluster well below the national median.

Education still pays, but hierarchy pays more. University graduates earned CHF 10,533 on average, compared with CHF 6,390 for holders of vocational certificates. Yet within each qualification tier, responsibility mattered more than credentials: a university graduate in a senior role earned CHF 14,409, almost 70% more than one without managerial duties.

Foreign workers out-earned Swiss nationals in senior positions, but the pattern reversed for non-managerial roles, where Swiss employees retained a modest pay premium.

The gender pay gap continues to narrow, falling to 8.4% in 2024, from 11.5% six years earlier and 16.6% in 2008—see chart. But the gap widens at senior levels: women in top posts earned 14% less than men. Women also remain heavily concentrated at the bottom of the wage distribution and under-represented at the top. For a variety of reasons, men are more likely to be promoted. One unrelated study estimates a motherhood wage penalty of 3.6% to 3.8%.

Low pay remains structurally entrenched. Just under 11% of full-time jobs were classified as low-wage positions in 2024—a share that has barely shifted in 15 years. Hospitality, retail and personal services account for the bulk of such work; banking and public administration almost none.

Bonuses remain widespread but uneven. About one-third of employees received variable pay, averaging nearly CHF 12,000 a year.

Regional gaps persist. Zurich led with a median salary of CHF 7,502, while Ticino trailed at CHF 5,708. The geography of pay continues to mirror the location of high-value industries rather than shifts in productivity.

The public sector (8,422) pays far higher (+35%) than the private sector (6,722)—see chart.

Switzerland’s wage structure, in short, remains stable, stratified—and stubbornly divided by sector, hierarchy and region, even as headline pay continues to rise.

More on this:

FSO report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.