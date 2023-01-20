Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Professional training boosts pay by 46% in Switzerland

Professional training boosts pay by 46% in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland offers workers the possibility of obtaining professional qualifications while working. Around 27,500 people graduate from these federally recognised higher vocational education programmes every year.

© Elmirex2009 | Dreamstime.com

Six years after graduating from these programmes the median income for a full-time job is about CHF 7,800 per month, compared with the CHF 5,300 received five years before obtaining professional training or a tertiary qualification. This average pay boost of CHF 2,500 represents a raise of around 46%.

The earnings boost varies significantly depending on the qualification obtained, the field of training and gender. In three fields of colleges of professional education and training, the training phase is linked to substantial income decreases as participants combine study with work. However, the sacrifice pays off.

Switzerland has three types of professional training programmes. The biggest pay boost comes from the federal diploma (+58%), followed by the higher-education diploma (+53%) and the federal certificate (45%). Median pay for those with these qualifications more than five years after graduation was CHF 10,100, CHF 7,500 and CHF 7,800 respectively.

The best paid federal diploma graduates were those working accounting, marketing and business administration (CHF 11,700 per month). For those with a higher-education diploma the highest pay was in management and administration (CHF 8,700), and for those with a federal certificat, the highest paid worked in finance, banking and insurance (CHF 8,200 per month). Overall, the lowest paid graduates worked in retail services. Median pay for these graduates was CHF 6,300 for someone with a higher-education diploma and CHF 6,700 for someone with a federal certificate.

In addition, people with these qualifications were far less likely to be unemployed. In 2020, only 1% of those with federal diplomas, 1.3% of those with federal certificates and 1.5% of those with a higher-education diploma were out of work. These rates are low when compared to the Swiss average of 5.2% (ILO definition).

The pay study conducted by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) covering the years from 2013 to 2021 is the first to cover a period exceeding 10 years.

More on this:
FSO report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp