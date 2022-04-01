Median Swiss salary hit 6,665 francs in 2020

Data published this week was published on Swiss salaries in 2020. If you earned more than CHF 6,665 a month working full time then you were in the top 50% of salary earners in Switzerland. If you earned less then you were in the bottom half.

At the current exchange rate, CHF 6,665 a month comes out at around US$87,000 a year.

To make it into the top 10% best paid requires a gross monthly salary of more than CHF 11,996 (CHF 143,952 p.a.). A gross salary of under CHF 4,382 (CHF 52,584 p.a.) would put someone among the lowest 10% of full time salary earners in Switzerland.

The best paid sectors were banking (CHF 10,211), pharmaceuticals (CHF 10,040) and telecommunications (CHF 9,200). The lowest paid sectors were retail (CHF 4,997) and restaurant work (CHF 4,479).

The best paid regions were Zurich (CHF 7,113), North-west Switzerland (CHF 6,789) and the Lake Geneva region (CHF 6,731). The regions with the lowest median pay were Central Switzerland (CHF 6,585), Eastern Switzerland (CHF 6,274) and Ticino (CHF 5,546).

