Swiss firms set to win more F-35 work than expected

Switzerland’s purchase of F-35 fighter jets is expected to generate more business for Swiss companies than originally required, reported RTS. Under the procurement deal, the American manufacturer has agreed to place work with Swiss firms as partial compensation for the purchase. According to figures released by Armasuisse on Tuesday, these commitments now exceed the target set by the federal government.

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The announcement is intended to demonstrate that the F-35 programme will benefit not only the Swiss Air Force but also domestic industry. Under the procurement agreement, offset business equivalent to 60% of the contract value—around $3bn—must be awarded to Swiss companies. Armasuisse says commitments now amount to 73% of the purchase price.

New offset projects include a training centre specialising in maintenance of the F-35A’s engines, along with the development of production and repair capabilities for the aircraft’s cockpit canopy.

Offset projects taking shape

Not all of the announced projects have yet been finalised. These are not signed contracts yet—they provide the basis for discussions. But we are confident that the projects will be implemented as planned, Urs Loher, Switzerland’s armaments chief, told Swiss broadcaster RTS.

The figures also show how the offset business is expected to be distributed. Just under one-third of the commitments relate directly to the F-35 and its associated technologies. A further 45% falls within the broader defence and security sector.

Geographically, the largest share will go to German-speaking Switzerland, which is expected to receive around 65% of the offset business. French-speaking Switzerland is projected to secure roughly 30%, with the remainder going to the Italian-speaking region. This split is broadly aligned with regional population percentages.

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