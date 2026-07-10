Geneva debates charging for access to its beaches

Gitana beach in Bellevue has begun charging visitors this summer, joining the small number of paid-access beaches on Lake Geneva. The new entrance fee of up to CHF 4 has reignited debate over whether people should have to pay to reach the lakeshore, particularly during the current heatwave, RTS reported.

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Some visitors welcome the charge, arguing that free beaches are often overcrowded. Others say even a modest fee could discourage families and young people from visiting or encourage them to go elsewhere.

The municipality says the measure is primarily about safety rather than revenue. On weekends and public holidays access is controlled by a barrier, following a unanimous decision by the municipal council. Officials say the move was prompted by severe overcrowding during celebrations linked to the 2018 football World Cup, when the beach became dangerously congested.

Residents of Bellevue receive subsidised access, while non-residents pay up to CHF 4 depending on their age. Under cantonal law, however, municipalities may charge for access only if they provide substantial facilities or services at the site.

The canton has also underlined the principle that lakeshores should remain accessible to everyone. Nicolas Walder, the Geneva state councillor responsible for territorial affairs, said the canton’s recently adopted water law clearly guarantees universal access to the lake’s shores. He added that municipalities should do everything possible to uphold that principle, particularly during periods of extreme heat.

Paid access to Lake Geneva remains the exception rather than the rule. Most public beaches in the canton, including the Plage des Eaux-Vives, Vengeron and La Savonnière, are free. The main exceptions are Genève-Plage and the Bains des Pâquis, which have long charged admission because they offer extensive facilities such as swimming pools, sports amenities, changing rooms and saunas. Gitana beach in Bellevue now joins this small group,

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