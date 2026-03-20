Why did a Swiss gondola fall from its cable?

On March 18th 2026 a gondola detached from a ski lift at the Engelberg resort in Switzerland and fell to the ground. A 61-year-old woman, the sole occupant of the gondola, was killed.

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Initial investigations indicate that the system was in sound technical condition. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) has stated that there is no evidence of a systematic fault with a specific type of clamp.

Investigators still believe there may have been a impact between the clamp attaching the cabin to the cable and a roller assembly on a support tower.

High winds

The crash occurred during a period of strong winds, raising questions about how such conditions are monitored and managed.

Arno Inauen, chief executive of Garaventa, told various media that conditions at the time were marked by strong, gusting winds. According to preliminary findings, an unusually powerful gust forced the cabin violently off course, causing it to strike a support tower before being torn from the cable.

Cable cars are equipped with wind speed devices—typically two or three—mounted on towers where wind exposure is greatest. These devices transmit real-time wind-speed data to the drive station. Such monitoring is mandatory, and modern systems also record the data, allowing operators to track trends.

Operators work within defined thresholds. At around 40km/h a wind warning is issued, signalling the need for caution. At this stage, operators may stop admitting new passengers, as clearing the line takes time. At roughly 60km/h an alarm is triggered; by then, operators are expected to reduce speed or suspend operations altogether.

Responsibility rests with on-site staff. Supervisors have the authority to halt operations at any moment, though decisions after an initial warning depend on circumstances. In practice, individuals must weigh safety against the pressure to keep services running.

Fatal accidents rare

Fatal cableway accidents are rare. Between 2015 and 2020 no fatal accidents occurred in France, Germany, Austria or Switzerland. In 2021 and 2022 one fatal accident was recorded each year.

However, serious incidents have occurred elsewhere in Europe. In 2021 two accidents in Italy, including the Stresa–Monte Mottarone disaster, killed 14 people; another fatality occurred in the Czech Republic at Ještěd. On April 17th 2025 four people died in an accident near Naples. In each of these cases the haul rope failed and the track-rope brake did not function as intended. Investigation reports point to gaps in operator expertise and shortcomings in oversight and inspection.

Comparatively safe

Compared with other modes of transport, cableways remain exceptionally safe. Buses and trams record around 7.49 injuries and 0.18 deaths per 100m passengers—significantly more than either trains or cable cars—largely because they operate in mixed road traffic. Trains perform better, with about 0.93 injuries and 0.09 deaths per 100m passengers—see study here.

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