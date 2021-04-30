Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Renters charged fees to view apartments in Geneva

Renters charged fees to view apartments in Geneva

By Leave a Comment

Some agencies in Geneva are exploiting the city’s tight property market by charging people money just to view apartments, according to a report by RTS.

© Bogdan Lazar | Dreamstime.com

A practice described as parasitic by ASLOCA, a rental association, involves an agency contacting those who have placed adverts for vacant apartments and offering them their services. The agency promises to find tenants at no cost to the advertiser if they take down their advert. It then makes its money by charging prospective tenants fees to view the apartments.

An investigation by RTS found four agencies in Geneva engaged in the practice affecting around 100 advertised apartments. Agents typically target those with a long term lease looking for someone to take it over.

According to ASLOCA, the practice grows when there is a housing crisis as there currently is in many Swiss cities.

None of the agencies contacted by RTS responded to the broadcaster’s invitations to discuss the practice.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp