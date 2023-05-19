Swiss real estate gives up some of its recent gains

On 15 May 2023, the Federal Statistical Office published its latest residential property price index. During the first quarter of 2023, average Swiss home prices fell by 1.2%, leaving them 3.9% higher than a year before.

Stand alone houses dropped in price by 1.3% while apartments lost 1.1% of their value over the three months to 31 March 2023. Homes losing the greatest value during the quarter were stand alone houses in rural areas (-4.5%). Apartments in smaller urban setting lost 1.5%. At the same time, stand alone home prices in smaller urban settings and large city commuter belts rose on average by 0.3%.

By 31 March 2023, the residential price index had risen by 14.6% since the end of 2019.

A map published by FSO shows quarterly price changes by residential property and commune type. However, the results are not geographically specific. For example, an average stand alone home rose by 0.2% in Zurich, Geneva, Basel-City and Bern. while an average apartment in these cities fell in price by 1.2%. The results are the same for these cities because they fall into the same commune category.

