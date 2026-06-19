Railway near-miss exposes Switzerland’s language challenge

Switzerland is often held up as a model of multilingualism. In August 2025, however, its linguistic diversity nearly led to a railway collision. The incident received widespread attention only after the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (SESE) published its report in June 2026.

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Two Swiss Rail trains came close to colliding at Neuchâtel-Vauseyon after a breakdown in communication between German-speaking train drivers and French-speaking traffic controllers. A freight train stopped just 50 metres short of an empty regional train that had entered its path.

According to the SESE, the regional train’s two German-speaking drivers failed to understand instructions issued in French by the operations centre in Renens. Radio exchanges quickly descended into confusion. At one point, a driver requested assistance in German, but no German-speaking controller was available.

The incident exposed a gap between formal compliance and operational reality. The drivers had passed the French-language examination required by Swiss Rail and met all internal standards. Yet investigators concluded that those standards were inadequate for safety-critical communications during an abnormal operating situation. They further argued that the railway’s language requirements fell short of federal legal standards governing operational safety.

At the time, Swiss Rail required drivers to demonstrate C2 proficiency in one national language but only A1 proficiency in a second. A1, the lowest level on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, allows speakers to manage basic everyday interactions. It is not designed for rapid technical exchanges conducted under pressure. By contrast, European railway regulations generally require at least B1 proficiency for safety-critical operational communications, reflecting the need for drivers to understand and respond to complex instructions in degraded or emergency situations.

That distinction matters. Swiss trains routinely cross linguistic frontiers within a single national network. A service can travel from Zurich to Lausanne or Geneva without changing drivers, yet pass from one language region to another. Unlike most European railways, which encounter language changes primarily at international borders, Switzerland must manage them within the country.

Elsewhere in Europe drivers are often changed at linguistic borders, ensuring that the incoming driver speaks the operational language of the next section. Although costly, the system reduces the scope for misunderstanding. More recently, railways have increasingly relied on bilingual drivers, supported by route-specific certification and language testing. Some international freight corridors, particularly in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, have adopted English as a common operational language, borrowing a practice long established in aviation. Across the continent, standardised phraseology and mandatory read-backs are widely used to ensure that safety-critical instructions are understood correctly.

The striking aspect of the Neuchâtel incident was not that the drivers spoke imperfect French. It was that they satisfied all formal requirements, communication nevertheless broke down and no immediate German-speaking controller was available.

Swiss Rail has described the episode as an isolated incident and has announced additional language training. But the central question raised by the investigation is not whether the drivers followed the rules. It is whether the rules reflected the demands of real-world operations. At Neuchâtel-Vauseyon, they appear not to have done so.

More on this:

SESE report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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