Switzerland plans tougher penalties for bicycle theft

The Swiss government wants to crack down on bicycle theft by tightening penalties for offenders who claim they only intended to use stolen bikes temporarily, reported SRF.

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The Federal Council has backed a proposal by Lukas Reimann of the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) aimed at strengthening punishments for the so-called “theft for use” offence under Switzerland’s Road Traffic Act.

The provision applies when someone takes a vehicle in order to travel from one place to another without intending to keep it permanently. Critics argue that the rule is too often used by thieves to avoid harsher prosecution.

Mr Reimann says offenders frequently escape with only minor fines by claiming they merely “found” or briefly used a bicycle or low-powered e-bike. The proposal would prevent such cases from automatically being treated as minor offences when high-value bicycles are involved.

Leniency would still be possible in limited circumstances, such as disputes within families or cases where someone had general permission to use a vehicle but exceeded that authorisation. Otherwise, the motion calls for effective criminal sanctions.

Around 50,000 bicycles are stolen in Switzerland each year.

Infrastructure matters too

Stronger penalties alone are unlikely to solve the problem. Cycling advocates also point to poor bicycle-locking infrastructure in many Swiss cities.

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Traditional inverted-U racks often force cyclists to secure only the frame’s top tube, making locks easier to cut and leaving wheels vulnerable to theft. Some urban planners favour circular or closed-loop locking points, similar to designs increasingly used in New York City, which allow both frame and wheels to be secured more effectively and low down where locks are hard to cut—see more here on anti-theft tips.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

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