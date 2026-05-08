FILM: THE SHEEP DETECTIVES *** a delightful family movie

8 May 2026

THE SHEEP DETECTIVES (Bêêêtective Privé) ***

The lambies are the best part of this sweet movie. They’re the ones who are going to figure out who killed their beloved shepherd (Hugh Jackman), for he had been reading the most entertaining, but also instructive, whodunnit mysteries to his flock, every evening before sleep.

Though he never knew, they understood those stories perfectly and would even discuss them amongst themselves. Now he’s gone, and these supposedly ignorant sheep, each with their own name and distinct personality, must prove both their mettle and their loyalty to their late master.

Set in a small English village with surrounding hills looking as lush and green as somewhere in New Zealand, this charming tale mixes a possible murder, family intrigue, a perplexed journalist, nasty neighbours and a bumbling chief of police.

The CGI sheep and their voices are quite marvelous, the mystery plays like an idyllic Agatha Christie yarn, and this is simply a delightful family movie. For kids from 4 to 94.

CINQUE SECONDI **1/2 (vo Italian)

You can’t tell a book – or a film – by its cover. What begins with a very dull and unpleasant character slowly turns into a deeply felt analysis of his grief and loss.

Directed by Paolo Virzi, it’s the story of a father (Valerio Mastandrea) summoned before a tribunal to answer for the death of his invalid daughter. Deeply depressed, he refuses all human contact, rejects communication, and becomes completely negligent of himself.

But a band of young hippies who have come to replant the vineyards beside his dilapidated home somehow bring him back to the world of the living. There are his old flame (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) who tries to help him, his angry ex-wife who has taken him to court, and the young troupe who have welcomed him into their circle.

The moment we realise the meaning of the title, ‘Five Seconds’, is the key to understanding the terrible, involuntary, but perhaps humane choice he once made.

POUR LE PLAISIR * (vo French)

This is an embarrassingly bad film, especially for the French who normally have a more relaxed and mature attitude toward sexual relations.

With two fine actors like François Cluzet and Alexandra Lamy (didn’t they read the script? Do they need the money so badly?) this is a supposed comedy on how certain parts of a woman’s body are essential to her pleasure, and how many women never achieve orgasm. Seriously, do we need to sit through this lame sex ‘lesson’ on the big screen?

Clichéd, exaggerated and cringeworthy – it is so Americanized it could be straight out of a second-rate Hollywood comedy.

Mais, quel plaisir?!

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

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