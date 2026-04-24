Swiss government wants more Sunday shopping

For newcomers from much of the rest of the world, shopping in Switzerland can come as a surprise. Limited weekend trading and early closing hours have earned the country a nickname among some expatriates: “Shutzerland”.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Pexels.com

The Federal Council now wants to loosen the rules slightly, reported SRF. It supports allowing shops to open on up to 12 Sundays a year, instead of the current four.

The proposal backs a draft law put forward by the Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee of the Council of States. The government describes the change as “moderate”, arguing that it would give cantons more flexibility while preserving their autonomy: each canton would decide whether, and how, to permit additional Sunday openings.

On designated Sundays, businesses would be able to employ staff without special permits, though existing labour protections for Sunday work would remain in place.

The idea originated in the canton of Zurich and reflects pressure on bricks-and-mortar retailers. Proponents argue that the sector must adapt to changing consumer habits and intensifying competition from online shopping.

Opposition comes mainly from the left. The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions has denounced the proposal as antisocial, warning that increased Sunday work would harm employees’ health and ignore the outcome of previous referendums, in which voters rejected similar expansions. The Social Democratic Party of Switzerland has also vowed to fight the measure in parliament.

Nothing has been decided. The Council of States committee will consider the draft next, before it is debated by parliament.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.