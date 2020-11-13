Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss government wants to extend GMO ban

Swiss government wants to extend GMO ban

By Leave a Comment

The use of genetically modified organisms (GMO) is currently banned in Switzerland.

Non-GMO soy beans in Switzerland – © Prigoda49 | Dreamstime.com

Their use was outlawed after a majority of Swiss voters voted in favour of a moratorium on their use in 2005. This moratorium, which expires at the end of December 2021, has been extended three times since 2005.

This week, the Federal Council announced that it would like to see it extended again until the end of 2025. Neither farmers or consumers have shown any interest in the ban being lifted, according to a government press release.

The government will continue to discuss a further extension of the moratorium until 25 February 2021.

Currently, genetically modified plants may only be grown in Switzerland as part of research activities.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.