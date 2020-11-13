Swiss government wants to extend GMO ban

The use of genetically modified organisms (GMO) is currently banned in Switzerland.

Their use was outlawed after a majority of Swiss voters voted in favour of a moratorium on their use in 2005. This moratorium, which expires at the end of December 2021, has been extended three times since 2005.

This week, the Federal Council announced that it would like to see it extended again until the end of 2025. Neither farmers or consumers have shown any interest in the ban being lifted, according to a government press release.

The government will continue to discuss a further extension of the moratorium until 25 February 2021.

Currently, genetically modified plants may only be grown in Switzerland as part of research activities.

