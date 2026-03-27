Capping Switzerland’s population: simple in theory, tricky in practice

This week, the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) launched what it hopes will be its political campaign of the year: an initiative to cap the population at 10m. Voters will decide on June 14th. Both the Federal Council and parliament oppose the plan and offer no counter-proposal.

Source: UDC website

The idea is straightforward: Switzerland’s population, currently about 9m, should not exceed 10m by 2050. The Swiss People’s Party argues that anything beyond that would strain infrastructure, schools, healthcare, electricity supply and welfare systems. According to official projections, Switzerland could reach 10m inhabitants as early as 2040.

Once the population passes 9.5m, the government would be required to act—chiefly by tightening immigration. If that proved insufficient, Bern would be expected to terminate international agreements, including the accord on free movement with the European Union.

The clarity of the plan contrasts with the murkiness of its implementation. In practice, immigration flows are harder to control than they appear.

Population growth is driven mainly by migration. Net inflows average around 70,000 a year. Natural growth—the gap between births and deaths—is far smaller, at roughly 6,000 in 2024.

At first glance, asylum and family reunification seem obvious levers. In 2025, Switzerland issued just over 31,000 asylum decisions, while roughly 40,000 people arrived through family reunification. Yet most asylum applications were rejected and the legal room for manoeuvre is limited.

Tight constraints on asylum

Most asylum applications do not result in long-term residence. In 2025 nearly three-quarters of cases were rejected or closed. About 7,400 applicants were granted refugee status, while some 5,000 were admitted provisionally. In total, around 12,000 people were allowed to stay—often because they could not be deported under the principle of non-refoulement, which is protected by international law. Since the initiative explicitly respects such obligations, asylum offers limited scope for reducing the resident population.

The proposal also targets those with provisional admission (permit F), seeking to deny them any long-term right to remain once the population exceeds 9.5m. Supporters argue that temporary status should not become a de facto path to settlement. Critics note that moving from provisional admission to a full residence permit is already difficult, requiring integration, financial independence and several years’ residence.

Family reunification: legally constrained

The initiative also seeks to curb family reunification. Here, too, the law is constraining. Roughly half of those arriving under this channel are EU citizens benefiting from free movement rules. Restricting their rights would require scrapping agreements with the EU.

Law versus politics

If approved, the initiative would be written into the constitution. The government would then have to reconcile it with existing provisions, including the primacy of international law. One possible workaround is the so-called Schubert doctrine, which in some cases allows domestic law to override international obligations. But legal scholars note that courts have increasingly prioritised human rights and treaty commitments, narrowing that path.

Where action is possible

The most workable lever lies elsewhere: immigration from outside the EU. This is already subject to quotas and largely limited to skilled workers. In 2025 about 8,500 such permits were available, plus 3,500 for British citizens. Yet these quotas are not always filled.

Even eliminating this category entirely would affect fewer than 15,000 people a year, including family members. That would barely dent overall net migration—and could harm sectors of the economy that rely on skilled foreign labour.

An elegant idea, a stubborn reality

The initiative’s appeal lies in its simplicity. A numerical cap is easy to grasp and politically potent. But Switzerland’s migration system is bound by economic needs and legal constraints that undermine a crude top-down target.

Should voters approve the proposal, policymakers will face a difficult task: turning a neat political bumper sticker into workable policy.

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