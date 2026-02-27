Swiss anti-GM initiative gathers enough signatures for a vote



Regulation of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Switzerland is set to return to the ballot box. A popular initiative titled “For food without genetically modified organisms” was submitted to the Federal Chancellery on Friday with more than 137,000 signatures, comfortably above the 100,000 required to trigger a nationwide vote.

The proposal calls for continued strict controls once the current moratorium on GM crops expires. It seeks to enshrine consumer choice, safeguard GM-free agriculture and uphold the precautionary principle, particularly in relation to organic farming. Martin Graf, president of the Association for GMO-free Food, said Swiss consumers wanted to retain the right to decide what ends up on their plates.

The initiative is also intended as a rebuttal to draft legislation on genetic engineering put forward by the Federal Council last year. Campaigners argue that the government’s proposal does not adequately protect people, animals or the environment.

Support for the measure extends across parts of the agricultural and environmental spectrum. Backers include Bio Suisse, Greenpeace, Swissaid and the Small Farmers’ Association, along with consumer groups and politicians from parties ranging from the Swiss People’s Party to the Socialist Party and the Green Party. Organisers argue that farmers’ independence must be preserved and warn against granting what they describe as undue influence to multinational biotechnology firms.

Genetically modified foods remain controversial worldwide. Reviews by major scientific bodies have found no credible evidence that approved GM foods pose greater health risks than conventional ones, though critics call for continued long-term monitoring. The sharper debates concern environmental and economic effects. Herbicide-tolerant crops can encourage heavier chemical use. Another concern is a loss of seed diversity. Questions of market concentration and patent control have also fuelled opposition.

