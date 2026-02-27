EU member states back new accords with Switzerland

Member states of the European Union have approved the signing of a package of agreements with Bern, giving their political blessing on Tuesday. The next step, according to the Council, is expected in March.

© Aleksandre Lomadze

The decision marks a logical step in strengthening our long-standing relations, said Marilena Raouna, Cyprus’s deputy minister for European affairs, in a statement issued by the Council. The accords reflect a commitment to a stronger and more autonomous Union that remains open to the world. The 27 EU ministers for European affairs met in Brussels as part of the General Affairs Council. The meeting was chaired by Ms Raouna; Cyprus currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

Several ministers underlined the importance of the agreements ahead of the session. Switzerland, at the heart of Europe, has its place in the single market, said Gunther Krichbaum, Germany’s minister for European affairs.

Next stop: the European Parliament

The agreements are due to be signed in March, the Council said. Guy Parmelin, Switzerland’s president, is expected to travel to Brussels on March 2nd, according to Swiss media reports. A formal announcement is anticipated from the European Commission on Wednesday.

Alongside its green light for signature, the Council also approved the agreement in principle for ratification, according to an EU diplomat. That approval stands on the condition that the text remains unchanged.

The package must still pass through the European Parliament before ratification. Its foreign-affairs committee is scheduled to examine the accords on Wednesday. The Swiss parliament must also give its consent.

A reset after years of strain

Negotiations on the accords, intended to stabilise and harmonise bilateral relations between Switzerland and the EU, were concluded in December 2024. The Federal Council endorsed them in June 2025.

They follow several years of strained ties. In 2021 Switzerland abandoned talks on an institutional framework agreement, a move that led to a series of impasses, including over Swiss participation in Horizon Europe, the bloc’s flagship research programme.

More on this:

EU Council press release (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.