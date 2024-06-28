Former Swiss president to head Council of Europe

On 25 June 2024, Alain Berset was elected the new secretary general of the Council of Europe. Six months ago, Berset was a member of Switzerland’s cabinet, known as the Federal Council. in 2023, he was also Switzerland’s president.

Alain Berset at the Council of Europe – source: X

The Council of Europe is a European organisation focused on upholding human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Europe. Founded in 1949, it brings together 46 member states with a population of around 675 million. Distinct from the European Union (EU), people sometimes confuse the two organisations. This is partly because the EU has adopted the original European flag, which was designed for the Council of Europe in 1955. Historically, membership of the organisation has been a gateway to EU membership. No country has ever joined the EU without first belonging to the Council of Europe.

In second round voting, Alain Berset received 114 out of a total of 245 votes, putting him ahead of Indrek Saar of Finland (85 votes) and Didier Reynders from Belgium (46 votes). The former Swiss president also led in first round voting.

The 52 year old will head the organisation for 5 years starting on 18 September 2024. As secretary general, Berset will lead the organisation and provide strategic management. The former Swiss president is the first Swiss to lead the organisation.

The Council of Europe’s current priority is to support Ukraine, a member, against Russia’s aggression and help ensure accountability and justice.

More on this:

Council of Europe press release (in English)

