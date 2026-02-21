Le News

Toxin found in two infant-formula samples in Switzerland

Swiss authorities have detected cereulide—a toxin produced by certain strains of bacteria—in two of the first 33 infant-formula samples tested, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) said on Wednesday. The testing follows successive product recalls in Switzerland by Nestlé, Danone, Hochdorf and Vitagermine.

faceless mother with bottle feeding baby
Photo by Sarah Chai on Pexels.com

The two positive samples were from Aptamil formula manufactured by Danone and collected from households. Cereulide can cause vomiting and diarrhoea. Earlier this month officials recorded around 20 possible cases of illness in infants.

The FSVO has demanded a “critical review” and “improvements” from Danone, Nestlé and Hochdorf, requiring them to explain the precise causes of the contamination. Cantonal authorities will conduct a broader testing campaign in the spring to monitor the safety of infant formula as a precaution.

How the affair began
The episode began in mid-December when Nestlé recalled infant formula in France. The recall was subsequently extended to around 60 countries, and other manufacturers—including Danone and Lactalis—were also forced to withdraw batches.

Nestlé, headquartered in Vevey, later acknowledged detecting cereulide at its infant-formula plant in the Netherlands in late November. Confirmation that the contamination was linked to an oil rich in arachidonic acid (ARA) came only at the end of December. The oil in question was reportedly supplied by a single Chinese producer, Cabio Biotech, to several infant-formula manufacturers.

More on this:
FSVO press release (in French)

