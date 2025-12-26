FILM: L’INCONNU DE LA GRANDE ARCHE ***

26 December 2025

Wishing you dear cinephiles warm and merry holidays and hopefully a New Year of peace and harmony. Plus some fine cinema pleasures throughout 2026!

As this week has been too busy, these will be short reviews, with some remaining films not to miss…

L’INCONNU DE LA GRANDE ARCHE *** (vo French)

If you’re interested in architecture, this film based on the construction of the Cube or La Grande Arche in the La Defénse district of Paris will fascinate you. It’s the true story of the unknown Danish architect who was chosen to build it during Mitterrand’s tenure in the 1980s.

Directed by Stéphane Demoustier, it is incisive, historical and brilliantly acted. Worth your while.

STILLER **1/2 (vo German)

This Swiss/German film set in the 1950s is a mystery about an American man who insists he is not Anatol Stiller, the sculptor whom the Swiss police are looking for. The film’s wavering between being a thriller, a romance and a psychological drama weakens its intent.

By the accomplished Swiss director Stefan Haupt, it is intriguing, but not as well constructed as his past films such as “The Circle” or “The Reformer Zwingli”. Interesting nevertheless.

THE HOUSEMAID (La femme de ménage) *

This piece of Hollywood schlock is the sort of film which makes you feel grimy after you’ve sat through it. It starts off shiny, with a trio of sensual, model-looking types in a plush home, but soon descends into a sick, erotic wannabe ‘thriller’. It’s embarrassing.

Films worth seeing before they’re gone (all reviewed previously) :

LA VOIX DE HIND RAJAB

L’ÉTRANGER

FRANKENSTEIN

ALL THAT’S LEFT OF YOU

UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT

REBUILDING

BUGONIA

RELAY

DOSSIER 137

(You can find all film schedules on cineman.ch – Geneve.)

And some excellent films showing at the GRÜTLI Cinemas in a retrospective of Classic Comedies from the 1920s till recently. Pick up their catalogue for these gems through January 15.

