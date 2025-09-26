The Federal Council wants to tax electric cars from 2030

Switzerland’s Federal Council intends to tax electric cars from 2030 to make up for shrinking fuel-tax revenues, reported SRF.

Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels.com

Two models are on the table: a levy per kilometre driven or a surcharge on the electricity used to charge vehicles. Either would require a constitutional amendment, meaning approval from both voters and cantons.

The logic is straightforward. Roads in Switzerland are funded entirely by users. The main source of cash is the mineral-oil tax, which feeds the National Road and Agglomeration Transport Fund and other pots. Roughly half of the levy also tops up the federal budget. As petrol and diesel sales dwindle, so too does the flow of money. Electric-vehicle owners, who currently pay no mineral-oil tax, enjoy the roads largely for free.

Under the mileage-based option, drivers would pay according to distance, with higher rates for heavier vehicles. Under the electricity-based one, the tax would be added to charging bills, at both public and private stations. Either way, the aim is to mimic the contribution now made through petrol and diesel taxes. Both models have their challenges. Not all miles are driven on Swiss roads and special equipment would need to be installed to monitor vehicle charging. There is also the question of hybrids. Would their users be charged? Would they be charged at lower rates per kilometre or at the same rate as fully electric vehicles?

Some supporters of vehicle electrification argue the announcement will create a significant head wind for the electrification of Switzerland’s vehicle fleet. A pending tax is a disincentive to buy an electric vehicle at a time when adoption is slowing.

At the end of 2024 Switzerland had 2.9 million petrol cars, 1.2 million diesels, 360,000 hybrids and just over 200,000 battery-electrics. Plug-in hybrids numbered around 100,000. The direction of travel is clear: the share of electric cars is rising.

A consultation on the two schemes will run until January 9th 2026. If voters assent to the constitutional change, Switzerland’s electric motorists will soon start paying more than the do today.

