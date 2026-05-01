Swiss government waters down nursing reforms

Switzerland’s lower house has watered down plans to improve working conditions for nurses, despite a looming staff shortage. Meeting in special session, the Swiss National Council diluted several elements of a government reform tied to the nursing-care initiative approved by voters in 2021.

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Lawmakers rejected a proposal to cut the maximum working week for nurses from 50 to 45 hours, defying the Federal Council, the left and the Green Liberal Party. Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, the health minister, argued in vain that the change was central to staff well being and would not significantly raise costs.

They also refused to boost compensation for Sunday and public-holiday shifts. These will continue to be paid at a 25% premium rather than the 50% proposed by reformers. Centre-right parties warned that more generous terms would increase costs and worsen staffing shortages. The reform comes at a time of rapidly rising health insurance premiums and shaky public finances.

That shortage was at the heart of the debate. Cyril Aellen of the PLR/FDP told RTS that better conditions would require more staff to deliver the same level of care—staff who simply do not exist.

Opponents countered that the shortage is itself the product of poor conditions. Exhaustion and burnout are pushing nurses out of the profession, creating a vicious circle. Brigitte Crottaz of the Socialist Party warned that Switzerland could face a shortfall of tens of thousands of nurses by 2029.

Parliament was more accommodating on smaller points. Work assigned at short notice must now be compensated if employees are given less than four weeks’ warning, rather than two. Coffee breaks, too, will count as paid time.

The reform is the second stage of implementing the 2021 initiative, which aims to improve working conditions and stem the exodus from the profession. Debate will continue, with the thorniest question still to come: how to pay for it.

At the same time, Switzerland’s health workers are raising the stakes. On Monday, around 200 staff delivered a petition bearing 190,000 signatures to 30 politicians in Bern, urging stronger action on working conditions in nursing. If parliament fails to act, the coalition is prepared to escalate. As agreed at a national demonstration in November 2025, it says strikes are on the table.

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