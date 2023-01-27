Government creates plan to stem resignations in healthcare

After the heavy workload of the Covid pandemic, the backlog of operations it created and a general shortage of qualified personnel, the challenges of working in Swiss hospitals is becoming too much for some staff, leading them to resign. Aware of this, on 25 January 2023, the Federal Council presented a plan to improve working conditions, reported RTS.

Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels.com

The plan is related to the implementation of an initiative accepted by voters in November 2021 to improve working conditions for nurses.

As Switzerland’s population ages, demands on its healthcare system are set to rise. Currently, there are 15,000 care vacancies across the country. According to a study by PwC in October 2022, Switzerland could have a shortfall of 40,000 nurses and 5,500 doctors by 2040.

Between now and spring 2024, the plan must be formulated. The final formulation is expected to include a number of changes aimed at cutting the rate of those leaving the sector by 40%.

The first change involves scheduling. In future, working hours are to be agreed four weeks in advance rather than the current two weeks. Last minute changes will remain possible but require hospitals to pay higher rates for any hours changed.

The Federal Council also wants to make it compulsory for employers and unions to negotiate collective worker agreements covering minimum pay and work time limits. Some critics point out that there seems to be no obligation for them to actually reach an agreement.

The government also aims to make legal changes to improve the implementation of existing work rules.

In addition, possibilities for training people will be improved, in particular masters and specialist nursing training, said the Federal Council. The federal government and cantons will be expected to finance training costing close to a billion francs over a period of eight years.

However, all of this work will take time. According to the health minister, the new laws will not come into force until 2027.

