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Swiss cuts summer flights amid pilot shortage

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Swiss International Air Lines will cancel several hundred flights from its summer schedule, citing a shortage of pilots among other constraints.

red and white airplane on airport
Photo by Quentin Krattiger on Pexels.com

The airline said that due to operational constraints, including limited availability of cockpit crew, the airline has reduced its 2026 summer schedule. In total, 326 flights—less than 0.5% of the overall programme—will be cancelled. Affected passengers will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements.

The reductions will fall mainly on long-haul routes, which require larger crews. Frequencies to destinations such as Chicago and Shanghai will be trimmed.

Staffing imbalances
A shortage of pilots reflects training demands for new Airbus A350 aircraft, which are tying up crew who might otherwise operate the rest of the fleet. In addition, 11 aircraft are currently grounded owing to engine problems.

The situation is reversed in the cabin. At times Swiss has had a surplus of up to 300 cabin crew. The airline is offering payments of up to CHF 15,000 to staff willing to give up full-time positions.

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