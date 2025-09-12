Swiss upper house says no to daycare initiative

Switzerland’s Council of States has rejected a popular initiative on subsidised childcare but endorsed a watered-down alternative, reported SRF.

The initiative, backed by the Social Democrats, Greens, Centre Party, Green Liberals and trade unions, would entitle every child from the age of three months until the end of primary school to supplementary childcare. Parents’ contributions would be capped at 10% of income, with the federal government footing two-thirds of the additional bill. The Federal Council opposed the plan, as did the upper house, which debated it for the first time this week.

Instead, senators preferred an indirect counterproposal, now returning to the National Council, Switzerland’s parliament. Conservatives deemed the federal role envisaged in the initiative excessive, arguing that cantonal schemes already go far enough. The left maintained that the counterproposal does not go far enough to meet families’ needs.

Both chambers agree that parents should receive some relief from the cost of childcare. The dispute is over how much Bern should pay and how funds should be distributed. The Council of States favours spending no more than CHF 100 million in the first four years, half the amount supported by the National Council. Even so, the two chambers are edging closer to a compromise.

At the core of the counterproposal is a new allowance for parents with children in daycare, to be financed by employers, employees and cantons. Parents of children up to the age of eight would receive at least CHF 100 a month for one day of institutional care per week, with an extra CHF 50 for each additional half-day. The allowance would also be available to parents in training or further education. Cantons would decide on financing, as they already do for family allowances. Programme agreements are meant to plug gaps in provision and expand places for children with disabilities.

The counterproposal will return to the National Council in the winter session. Parliament has extended the deadline for considering the initiative by a year.

