Swiss voters reject higher tax deductions for children and childcare

Today, Swiss voters voted on whether to end accept a government plan to increase tax deduction for children and childcare.

Switzerland’s Federal Council and Parliament decided to increase the per child deduction from CHF 6,500 to CHF 10,000 and the maximum allowance for money spent on childcare outside the family from CHF 10,100 to CHF 25,000 to remove the tax-based financial barrier faced by some parents, mothers in particular, when they decide to work.

However, today, Swiss voters rejected the government’s plan. Based on the latest vote count and predictions of the polling organisation the gfs institute, a majority of Swiss voters (63.24%) have rejected this initiative, according RTS.

Only the cantons of Geneva and Ticino had majorities in favour of the government plan.

Voters in Bern (70.46%), Appenzell Innerrhoden (70.75%) and Appenzell Ausserrhoden (71.87%) had the largest majorities voting against the proposal.

