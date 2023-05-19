Swiss initiative that aims to let voters fire cabinet members

Currently, the members of Switzerland’s seven-member Federal Council, the nation’s executive or cabinet, are elected for four years by the members of parliament (National Council) and the upper house (Council of States). This week, an initiative was launched for a referendum on whether to allow voters to remove any Federal Councillor they don’t like, reported RTS.

© J0hnb0y | Dreamstime.com

The proposal, put forward by the Swiss Liberty Movement, would allow voters to extend or end the term of every Federal Councillor every two years.

According to the organisers the proposal is not aimed at the legitimacy of the Federal Council or its political party make up – a convention known as the magic formula broadly aligns party proportions in the executive with those in parliament.

Richard Koller, a supporter of the initiative, has been outspoken about his displeasure with Alain Berset, the Federal Councillor in charge of health. According to Koller, who has been vocal about his opposition to Covid-19 passports and compulsory vaccination – something that never existed in Switzerland, Berset is responsible for a disaster during the Covid-19 pandemic. Those responsible for such disasters should be able to be fired, he said.

The organisers have until 16 November 2024 to collect the necessary 100,000 signatures to hold a referendum.

