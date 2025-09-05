Swiss minister heads to Washington to relaunch trade talks

Guy Parmelin, Switzerland’s economics minister, has travelled to Washington to present a revised proposal aimed at ending a long-running customs spat with the United States, reported RTS on 5 September 2025. His colleague, Ignazio Cassis, the foreign minister, confirmed during a visit to Reichenau that Bern had developed an optimised offer for Washington. The trip marks the second round of negotiations; the first, Mr Cassis admitted, wasn’t a success.

Earlier negotiations broke down, leaving Switzerland with 39% tariffs on exports to the United States. There were rumours last week that Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland’s president had lectured Trump for half an hour on economic politics, prompting him to tell aides he would no longer negotiate with her.

Parmelin is expected to meet Jamieson Greer, the US trade representative, with possible talks also involving Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary, or Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary. Lutnick, speaking to Bloomberg (8:30 minutes), struck a downbeat note: Let’s hear what they have to say, he remarked of the Swiss delegation, but I’m not optimistic, describing Switzerland as a small nation of 9 million people with little to offer the American exporter.

The visit has already caused a domestic ripple. Guy Parmelin cancelled at short notice an appearance at Economiesuisse’s Business Day, citing his talks in Washington. Swiss officials argue that the new package—both an improved offer and a diplomatic reset—gives the negotiations a better chance of success. For now, however, America appears to be listening more than leaning.

