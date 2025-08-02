Two initiatives against wind farms surpass vote signature hurdle

Switzerland’s push for renewable energy has met with resistance. Late last week, a nature conservation group submitted two popular initiatives aimed at curbing the expansion of wind farms, reported RTS. Each has garnered over 110,000 signatures—above the 100,000 signature threshold required to trigger a nationwide vote.

The first, dubbed the Forest Protection Initiative, seeks to restrict the installation of wind turbines in wooded areas. Its backers argue that erecting a single turbine typically requires clearing land equivalent in size to a football pitch. “Cutting down green space to protect the climate is an absurd contradiction,” declared the initiative committee, noting that Swiss forests have enjoyed legal protection since 1872.

The proposal stops short of an outright ban. Instead, it calls for wind projects to be sited outside forests and wooded pastures, and to be set back at least 150 metres from forest edges.

A second initiative, focused on local democracy, is aimed at giving all residents affected by wind turbine projects a direct say in their approval. The Municipal Protection Initiative argues that communities should have the right to defend their well-being and quality of life through the ballot box.

Supporters of the initiative claim that this right has been steadily eroded in recent years. They point out that wind farms often affect not just the host municipality, but also neighbouring villages. One example frequently cited is the planned wind park in Tramelan (Bern), which is largely hidden from view in the host village but clearly visible—and audible—from Les Genevez, across the cantonal border in Jura.

The proposal would extend democratic oversight to a wider zone of affected residents—effectively placing communal consensus at the heart of wind energy planning.

The initiatives come as Switzerland attempts to accelerate its transition to renewable energy—including wind power—following the phase-out of nuclear plants and an increasingly unreliable supply of hydropower. But the tension between climate goals and conservation laws is unlikely to disappear.

