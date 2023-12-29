Swiss set to vote on fur and fois gras bans

It is currently illegal to produce fois gras of fur in Switzerland. However, these products can still be imported into the country. Two referenda, which recently passed the 100,000 minimum signature hurdle, are now set to be put before voters, reported RTS.

Fois Gras © Lonni | Dreamstime.com

Both initiatives are aimed at reducing animal cruelty. Fois gras is produced by restraining and force feeding geese excessive amounts of food. Nearly every nation in Europe has banned the practice. Only France, Hungary and Bulgaria still allow it. In Switzerland it has been banned for more than 40 years.

However, the federal government has long argued against banning the importation of fois gras, of which around 200 tonnes enter the country a year. The main argument has been that it will encourage cross-border shopping, depriving Swiss retailers of custom. The latest initiative would make declaring fois gras to customs upon entering the country a legal requirement.

Much of the fur imported into Switzerland to produce clothing is imported from China where there are few checks on animal cruelty, say the animal rights activists behind the vote to ban fur importation. Around 350 tonnes of fur comes into Switzerland a year, more than half of it from China.

