FILM: This week’s dud films

16 May 2025.

This mediocre week has a horror film, FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES, which I refused to see; a weak documentary with a big name, LES IMMORTELS; and a Nepalese film at the Grütli about a kidnapping and a female detective. Have not seen it.

FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES

So if you’re itching for a good film – catch some previous gems (already reviewed) such as:

LA COCINA – Grütli and Bio
CONCLAVE – Scala, Nord-Sud, Cinelux
EILEEN GRAY – Bio
LES MUSICIENS – Scala, City
SINNERS – Balexert
READING LOLITA IN TEHRAN – Nord-Sud and Scala

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

