FILM: IO, CAPITANO **** a grand odyssey and personal story

5 January 2024.

By Neptune

IO, CAPITANO **** (vo Wolof/French)

The renowned Italian director, Matteo Garrone (“Gomorrah”, “Dogman”) takes us on a grueling journey of two young Senegalese before they reach their destination, Europe. Seydou lives a warm family life with his mother and siblings in his village, but is egged on this voyage by his cousin Moussa who dreams of fame and riches in Europe.

The film is both a grand odyssey and the personal story of these two teenagers who embark on this perilous adventure without realising the dire consequences until they, and we, experience them. There are the magnificent vistas of the Sahara, the deaths along the way, the cutthroats who cheat them and force them into horrendous prisons. But there is also a glimmer of hope, some amazing luck, and the steadfast decency and loyalty between the cousins that make this feel like an ancient tale. And then the final journey on the boat where Seydou shows his mettle and his courage.

Garrone rightfully won the Best Director Award at the Venice Film Festival for this moving epic, while having his film chosen to represent Italy at the coming Oscars. Don’t miss this exceptional tribute to the multitude of immigrants who have undergone such hardships for their own various reasons.

PRISCILLA **1/2

Sofia Coppola’s film about Elvis Presley’s only wife, based on Priscilla’s own memoir, ‘Elvis and Me’, is a subdued portrait of an innocent young girl who falls helplessly in love with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. It’s 1959, he is in the army based in Germany, she is on the same military base as the teenage daughter of an officer. Though he is much older, their attraction is instant and mutual, both being shy loners in a foreign land. She is only 14, he is 24. He insists on seeing her more often, but mostly on platonic terms as he is religious and does not want to tarnish her before their marriage some years later. The mood is very much of its era.

In this film Coppola only covers Priscilla’s life and their relationship until she divorces Elvis in 1973. It tells of a marriage wherein a younger woman is completely dominated by her caring but overpowering husband, concerning her interests, her looks, and her attempts at a career. Neither one comes out hateful or evil, just oblivious of the other’s needs. She appears as static, somewhat empty-headed, he as a man who wants a malleable doll as a wife. In the end it is a sad, wasted life together, despite their deep love for one another.

Ah, for Luhrmann’s flamboyant “Elvis”!

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwesen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

