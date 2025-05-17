Swiss tenants’ association launches initiative to cap rent hikes

Switzerland’s tenants’ association (Asloca) has launched a popular initiative aimed at curbing what it sees as excessive rent increases, reported RTS. The move reflects growing discontent over housing affordability, particularly in urban centres, and comes amid record-low vacancy rates and sluggish construction activity.

The proposal, entitled Yes to protection against abusive rents, seeks to require that rents be tied to actual property costs with only a limited profit margin for landlords. It would also introduce automatic and regular rent reviews, accessible at the request of tenants.

Asloca argues that households across Switzerland are paying CHF 360 too much per month on average, citing a disconnect between recent rent levels and the historically low interest rates that should, under current tenancy law, have led to reductions. The organisation says this has become a structural burden on household budgets and purchasing power.

With over 60% of Swiss households living in rented accommodation, Asloca hopes to gather the 100,000 signatures needed for a referendum by early June.

Rising rents are not a new phenomenon in Switzerland, but the pace of increase has quickened in recent years, especially in cities and tourist areas. Speaking in support of the initiative, National Councillor Jacqueline Badran called housing a basic necessity, not a lifestyle choice. She noted that more tenants are now unable to afford to move, as new rental leases increasingly outpace what most can afford to pay.

National Councillor Jessica Jaccoud said that only 0.5% of new tenants challenge their rent, largely out of fear of blacklisting or eviction. The long and arduous process of flat-hunting means prospective tenants are in no position to risk negotiating.

Carlo Sommaruga, president of Asloca and a member of the Council of States, estimated that tenants collectively pay several billion francs annually in unjustified rent. He criticised recent federal policy for having weakened tenant protections, alleging that Parliament had watered down tenancy law to favour landlords.

Yet the core problem lies not only in regulation, but in supply constraints. Switzerland’s growing population continues to fuel housing demand, especially in high-growth regions. In theory, increasing the supply of homes should relieve price pressures. But new construction has not kept pace, due in part to zoning restrictions, high building costs, and local opposition.

Artificially suppressing rents may ease short-term strain for tenants, but it risks disincentivising the very development the market needs. If investing in housing becomes less profitable, fewer investors may build—exacerbating the shortage in the long run.

The initiative, if it garners sufficient support, could spark a national debate about the balance between housing affordability and market dynamics—a dilemma not unique to Switzerland, but increasingly central to its politics.

