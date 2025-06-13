Higher tax and VAT win approval in Switzerland’s upper house

Switzerland, like many rich countries, faces a pension crunch. An ageing population is putting pressure on public finances, and a recent referendum has added to the strain. In March 2024, voters approved a 13th monthly payment to recipients of the state pension scheme—equivalent to a 8.3% rise in annual payouts—due to begin next year. How to fund this new benefit has become a pressing political question.

Photo by Elif Aksoy on Pexels.com

This week, the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house, approved a financing plan backed by the left and centre. It proposes raising wage-based social-security taxes and increasing value-added tax (VAT) in two stages, reported SRF. The first step would fund the 13th pension. The second, conditional on a future referendum, would finance the removal of a cap that currently limits married couples to receiving one and a half pensions, compared with two full pensions for unmarried ones.

The proposal is a win for the Socialist Party, the Greens and the Centre Party, who have long demanded additional funding to support more generous pensions. It is a setback for the centre-right (PLR/FDP) and the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP), who opposed both the original pension increase and the new funding mechanisms.

Yet the political battle is far from over. The National Council, Switzerland’s lower house, has a different balance of power. The centre-left bloc lacks a majority and will need support from the Green Liberals, who are wary of the compromise package. Critics, particularly from the PLR/FDP and UDC/SVP, argue that the plan front-loads tax increases to fund a benefit whose full scope has not yet been approved by voters-removal of the marriage penalty. They warn that the second phase of VAT and payroll-tax hikes may prove politically unpalatable.

Higher payroll taxes will fall more heavily on younger workers, raising questions about intergenerational fairness. For now, the left can claim a partial victory in the upper house—but whether it survives scrutiny in the lower chamber remains uncertain. The financing of Switzerland’s 13th pension payment remains up in the air.

