Switzerland’s higher state pensions to be financed with VAT increase

In March 2024 Swiss voters approved, by 58%, a plan to grant pensioners a 13th monthly payment. That set off a quarrel over how to fund it.

This week the National Council’s social-security committee backed a scheme to finance the extra benefit solely through a 0.7 percentage point rise in value-added tax, reported SRF. The decision broadly matches a draft prepared by the Federal Council, according to parliamentary services.

The upper house, the Council of States, had earlier argued for a mix of higher payroll contributions and VAT increases. Its proposal also linked a second VAT rise of 0.5 points to scrapping or loosening the ceiling on pensions for married couples

The lower-house committee prefers a temporary measure. It wants the VAT rise to expire in 2030, citing rosier financial projections for the pension fund than those used by the government. With a broader overhaul of old-age insurance looming, it says, only a stopgap is needed. By 20 votes to five it also rejected the government’s plan to trim the federal contribution to the fund.

In a tight overall vote, 13 to 12, the committee approved two draft bills to finance the 13th pension. The National Council will take up the matter in the autumn session.

