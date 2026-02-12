Swiss voters oppose VAT rise for army and pensions, survey finds

Swiss voters appear reluctant to raise value-added tax (VAT) to finance either higher defence spending or a 13th monthly state pension, according to a survey conducted for Blick. Opposition spans the political spectrum.

More than three-quarters of the roughly 15,000 respondents in German- and French-speaking Switzerland rejected a temporary 0.8 percentage-point increase in VAT to fund additional resources for the armed forces. Resistance was similarly strong to a 0.7-point increase to finance the newly approved 13th payment of the state pension. Two-thirds said they were clearly or rather opposed; only 21% were somewhat in favour and 13% clearly in favour.

Cross-party resistance

Opposition to a VAT rise for the army cuts across party lines. Supporters of the Swiss Green Party were the most hostile, with 90% opposed. Backers of the Socialist Party of Switzerland followed at 81%, and notably 79% of voters aligned with the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) also rejected the proposal.

Majorities of supporters of the PLR/FDP and the Green Liberal Party of Switzerland were likewise opposed. The proposal found its strongest backing among sympathisers of The Centre Party, though even there support reached only 45%.

Doubts over defence spending

The survey also revealed scepticism about how additional funds would be used. Around two-thirds of respondents said they doubted the army would deploy extra resources efficiently. That finding suggests a gap between public sentiment and the position of the defence minister, Martin Pfister, who has argued that parliament’s planned increase in military spending is insufficient given the deteriorating security environment.

Pension financing also contentious

VAT is also under discussion as a means of financing the 13th AVS/AHV payment, approved by voters on 3 March 2024. Following a proposal by the Federal Council, the National Council endorsed a temporary 0.7-point VAT increase until 2030. The Council of States has yet to take a final decision.

The survey suggests that, although voters backed a more generous pension, they remain wary of paying for it through higher consumption taxes. In a country where fiscal prudence is prized, raising VAT—even temporarily—appears to command little enthusiasm.

