Vote on pension reform most divisive in Swiss history

Switzerland’s recent vote on state pension reform on 25 September 2022, divided men and women, reported RTS.

Photo by Vlada Karpovich on Pexels.com

The vote was split into two parts. The first asked whether the state pension age for women should rise from 64 to 65 to bring it into line with the pension age for men. The second part asked whether VAT should rise from 7.7% to 8.1% to fund a looming pension funding shortfall.

According to an analysis by the survey firm gfs.bern, 64% of men voted in favour of increasing the pension age compared to only 38% of women. On the question of higher VAT to better fund pensions, 66% of men voted in favour compared to 45% of women.

The difference of 26 percentage points between men and women on the first question is a record according to the firm.

In the end the pension age increase, which was approved by federal ministers, parliament and the upper house, was accepted on a thin majority of 50.6%, while the hike in the VAT rate was accepted by 55%.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





