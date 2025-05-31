Slow down in premium hikes in 2026, says federal health authority

Swiss health insurance premiums are set to rise again in 2026—but perhaps at a more moderate pace than in recent years, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced this week. After two years of steep increases, federal health officials are cautiously forecasting a slowdown. FOPH was nonetheless reluctant to over promise, reported RTS.

In 2024, average premiums climbed by 8.7% across the country. This year, they rose by a further 6%. Premiums reflect underlying healthcare costs, which continue to rise steadily. There is no change in trend, noted Thomas Christen, deputy director of the FOPH, at a press conference on Tuesday. An ageing population and expensive new treatments remain key drivers of the upward pressure on costs.

According to the latest figures, healthcare expenditure per capita covered by mandatory insurance rose by 4.9% in the first quarter of 2025, up from 4.7% a year earlier. While that figure may still be revised downward slightly, Christen acknowledged the trajectory is concerning.

Assuming current cost trends hold, premiums in 2026 should increase in line with those underlying expenses. That would suggest a rise smaller than this year’s, though still notable. With caution, we can say the increase in 2026 will likely be more moderate than in 2025, said Philipp Muri, a division head at the FOPH.

One reason for more a moderate rise is the stabilisation of insurers’ financial reserves. After years of erosion, 2024 marked a reversal. Reserves are projected to reach CHF 7.8bn this year—CHF 450m higher than in 2023. That cushion may help insurers avoid the need for aggressive premium hikes.

Nevertheless, the final figures will vary by canton and insurer, and much will depend on how health costs evolve over the coming year. Insurers are expected to submit their premium proposals over the summer, allowing the federal government to provide a firmer forecast.

Preliminary estimates already suggest a less dramatic increase. Last week, Comparis, a consumer comparison service, projected a 4% rise in average premiums for 2026. For a country used to consistent health insurance premium hike, that would count as welcome—if modest—relief.

