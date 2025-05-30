FILM: The Young Mothers’ Home ***

30 May 2025.

JEUNES MÈRES (The Young Mothers’ Home) *** (vo French)

The Belgian Dardenne brothers were back once again in the Cannes competition this year. It never fails – since 1999 when they won their first Palme d’Or for “Rosetta”, and a second one in 2005 for “L’Enfant” – they are there for every new film. This year they won Best Scenario for this latest, while Jafar Panahi of Iran won the Palme for “It was Just an Accident”.

Five adolescent girls are in a home in Liège for struggling young mothers. They are Jessica, Perla, Ariane, Julie and Naima, each with her own problems and decisions to make. The home is a secure haven for them, with excellent staff to support and guide them. But in the end, each one has to decide and create her own future, and here is where the Dardenne brothers excel in their delicate and realistic scenario, which feels almost like a documentary.

One of the girls has to first come to terms with her own mother, who abandoned her. Another is contemplating giving her child away, as she feels trapped by this huge new responsibility. Two of the girls have boyfriends who may or may not be there for them, and one has to first deal with her past drug problems. There are more hurdles for each of them, intertwined beautifully in the scenario, and so well interpreted by these young, often first-time actresses. It’s all so real that one thinks these are their own true stories. It’s uncanny how these various lives are clarified in only one and a half hours. That’s professionalism on all their parts, in this raw yet compassionate and convincing film.

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME **

I used to be a great fan of Wes Anderson’s smart, tender, quirky movies. For me, it started with the 2001 “Royal Tenenbaums”, continued with the brilliant “The Grand Budapest Hotel” from 2014, and the hilarious, sweetly animated 2018 “Isle of Dogs”, with many more in between. He created a band of his favourite actors, including Bill Murray, Gene Hackman, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson and Owen Wilson. With each new film, it was like looking forward to a genial, looney family. And those works were wonderful.

Then after “Dogs” came the “French Dispatch” in 2021. A new form of film, with chapters and notes and foolish, disconnected tales. And then “Asteroid City” in 2023 – more disjointed silliness. With further stars like Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston and scores more, it turned into a dizzying, private ego trip which was actually a bore.

Now we get this one, once again in chapters and completely bonkers, with yet another smattering of top actors in cameo roles – Benedict Cumberbatch, Charlotte Gainsbourg, William Defoe, etc. etc….Are all these famous stars supposed to compensate for the tiresome madness?

But there are moments of outright hilarity – especially due to Benicio del Toro’s portrayal of the main character, a wealthy, crookedly ambitious businessman who goes around the world charming and swindling his supposed partners, while being the object of multiple assassination attempts. Does this sound like someone we know…?

And he’s decided to make his only daughter, who is a nun, his heir. Despite also having eight sons, by three deceased wives. Don’t ask….

By the way, the round-faced nun is played by newcomer Mia Threapleton, who is Kate Winslet’s daughter.

Will Anderson ever settle back down to quirky normality again? Let’s wait and see…

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

