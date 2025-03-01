Swiss tick-borne disease season starts early in 2025

Switzerland has experienced a particularly mild winter, with temperatures frequently 2 degrees above long term averages. This has brought forward the tick season. Already, 6 cases of tick-borne encephalitis have been reported by Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). This number of infections by this point of the year has not been seen for 12 years.

Photo by Erik Karits on Pexels.com

In 2023 and 2024 there were 2 infections in January. This year there were 4, with a further 2 reported in the first 9 days of February.

April, May, June, July and August are when most people get infected, according to the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health. Ticks become active when the temperature reaches 7 degrees.

Fortunately there is an effective vaccine for tick-borne encephalitis. Since 2019, vaccination against the disease has been covered by basic Swiss health insurance and is recommended across nearly all of Switzerland.

In addition to tick-borne encephalitis ticks carry Lyme borreliosis, a bacteria which can eventually attack the joints, heart, and nervous system. This is the most common tick-borne disease. The first symptom is usually a rash near the bite, although some don’t get this, combined with flu-like symptoms, memory loss and joint pain. Treatment for Lyme Lyme borreliosis is a course of antibiotics. Those treated early typically recover suffering no long term damage. Left untreated the disease can lead to brain, heart and joint disability. It is important to treat the disease as early as possible, so if you get it go to your doctor quickly. Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for the disease.

Lyme disease bacteria was discovered by Willy Burgdorfer in the US in 1980. The name Lyme comes from an eponymous US town in Connecticut which was a hotspot for the disease.

During January 2025, 126 cases of Lyme disease were recorded, up from 90 in January 2024.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

