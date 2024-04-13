Switzerland plans 5 billion franc contribution to rebuild Ukraine

The World Bank estimates CHF 440 billion (US$ 486 billion) will be needed to rebuild Ukraine. Switzerland has so far spent around CHF 3 billion helping Ukraine and its residents since the Russian attack began. This week, the Federal Council announced a plan to provide a further CHF 5 billion to rebuild the country between now and 2036.

© Tetiana Strilchuk | Dreamstime.com

Switzerland is already supporting projects in Ukraine to repair destroyed civilian infrastructure in the energy, roads and health sectors. In addition, Switzerland and Ukraine launched a political reconstruction process at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano in July 2022. 59 delegations from various states and international organisations agreed on the Lugano Principles, which set out cornerstones for the political reconstruction process.

Given the federal government’s difficult financial situation the support will be spread over 12 years. The first CHF 1.5 billion will be spread over the next four years and come from money already budgeted for international cooperation. Financing the remaining CHF 3.5 billion expected to be deployed between 2029 and 2036 is to be financed from other resources that have not yet been identified.

Some NGOs receiving federal funds for their work are concerned the newly announced support for Ukraine will compete for funding with existing international aid projects.

