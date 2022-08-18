On 17 August 2022, Switzerland’s government announced a new net spending estimate for 2022 showing a deficit of CHF 5 billion, more than double the budget deficit of CHF 2.3 billion announced in December 2021.

© Pichetw | Dreamstime.com

The two main drivers of the higher estimated loss for 2022 are higher spending related to the Covid-19 pandemic (+3.2 billion) and aid related to the Ukraine war and Ukrainian refugees (+0.9 billion). The total of these spending increases (+5.0 billion) were partially offset by higher receipts (+0.8 billion) and lower ordinary spending (+0.6 billion), bringing the net deficit increase to 2.7 billion1.

Switzerland’s federal government is required to update budget estimates twice a year based on financial results at 30 June and 30 September. The recently published figures are based on results to 30 June 2022 and contain estimates covering the last 6 months of 2022 and so contain a high element of uncertainty.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

12.3 (budget) – 5.0 (new estimate) = -2.7 = 0.8 (higher receipts) + 0.6 (lower ordinary spending) – 3.2 (higher Covid spending) – 0.9 (Ukraine aid).

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





