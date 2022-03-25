Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss in favour of new fighter jets but not higher military spending

Swiss in favour of new fighter jets but not higher military spending

By Leave a Comment

Despite the war in Ukraine, a recent poll run by Tamedia suggests that an increase in Swiss military spending is not supported by a majority of voters, reported RTS.

© Brett Critchley | Dreamstime.com

The poll showed that only 45% would support an increase in military spending, while 41% think it is sufficiently funded and 8% think Switzerland’s military budget should be reduced.

The traditional political party cleavage on military spending was clear in the poll results. While 62% of UDC/SVP and 61% of PLR/FDP voters supported spending rises, 70% of Socialists and 73% of Greens voters were opposed to higher spending.

Switzerland currently spends around CHF 5 billion on its military, which is around 0.8% of GDP. In 2020, the US spent 3.7% of GDP on its military. The UK (2.2%), France (2.1%), Italy (1.6%) and Germany (1.4%) all spent significantly more of their GDP than Switzerland on military in 2020, according to World Population Review. However, neutral Austria (0.8%) spent at a similar level to Switzerland.

Among those supporting a rise in military spending, half would like to see annual spending rise from CHF 5 billion to CHF 7 billion (1.1% of GDP). Around 20% would like it to jump to CHF 14 billion (2.2% of GDP).

While a majority Swiss voters are not behind higher military spending, they are more supportive of the purchase of new F-35 fighter jets to update their fleet of ageing Tiger jets. When ask how they would vote in a referendum aimed at cancelling the purchase of new F-35 fighter jets, around 60% said they would vote against the initiative. The poll showed clear majorities among UDC/SVP, PLR/FDP, Centre and Liberal Green voters. Even among Socialist voters the poll found only 50% supported cancelling the order for the new F-35 jets.

When asked about Vladimir Poutin, three quarters of those surveyed considered him to be a war criminal. A quarter understood his motivations but did not agree that they justified the war in Ukraine.

The poll questioned 12,437 people between 16 and 18 March 2022.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp