Switzerland breaks donation record in 2022

Total donations made in Switzerland reached CHF 2.5 billion in 2022, a record according to Zewo, an auditor of charities. The record figure was partly driven by the CHF 418 million donated to Ukraine.

The CHF 2.5 billion donated in 2022 was 22% higher than the total in 2021 and 38% than the total in 2018.

The figures showed an increase in donations aimed abroad with no increase in those aimed locally. In addition, the growth came mainly from donations made by institutions. In French-speaking Switzerland donations by private households remained consistent with previous years, while in German-speaking Switzerland households gave more than in the past.

Donations were increasingly digital. Over the four years the amount donated online has increased five-fold to CHF 117 million. However, direct postal or bank transfers remain the most popular way to donate and donations made this way are on average larger. This may be because direct mail and direct bank transfers cost aid organisations nothing to process, increasing their efficiency.

