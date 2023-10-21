Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Switzerland breaks donation record in 2022

Switzerland breaks donation record in 2022

By Leave a Comment

Total donations made in Switzerland reached CHF 2.5 billion in 2022, a record according to Zewo, an auditor of charities. The record figure was partly driven by the CHF 418 million donated to Ukraine.

© Francisco Javier Zea Lara | Dreamstime.com

The CHF 2.5 billion donated in 2022 was 22% higher than the total in 2021 and 38% than the total in 2018.

The figures showed an increase in donations aimed abroad with no increase in those aimed locally. In addition, the growth came mainly from donations made by institutions. In French-speaking Switzerland donations by private households remained consistent with previous years, while in German-speaking Switzerland households gave more than in the past.

Donations were increasingly digital. Over the four years the amount donated online has increased five-fold to CHF 117 million. However, direct postal or bank transfers remain the most popular way to donate and donations made this way are on average larger. This may be because direct mail and direct bank transfers cost aid organisations nothing to process, increasing their efficiency.

More on this:
Zewo article (in German) 

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp