Switzerland to donate 80 million francs to Ukraine

As the humanitarian crisis worsens in Ukraine, the Swiss government has agreed to send CHF 80 million in humanitarian aid to help those needing emergency help, reported RTS.

According to Switzerland’s Federal Council, around 12 million people in Ukraine need emergency aid. Switzerland has already sent 500 tonnes of emergency supplies to Ukraine, Poland and Moldova, which Swiss aid agency staff report has arrived. In addition, humanitarian organisations have received funding.

Given the severity of the crisis Switzerland’s government decided to increase donations to CHF 80 million. Around CHF 20 million of the total will be spent supporting Ukrainians who have fled to neighbouring countries. The rest will be spent helping those still in Ukraine.

CHF 21 million will be contributed by the federal department of foreign affairs, CHF 6 million by the federal department of justice and police. These sums will be topped up with an additional CHF 53 million that will be submitted to the federal parliament for approval.

