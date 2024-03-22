Some relief on Swiss electricity bills in pipeline

Le News

When we pay electricity bills we also have to pay for the infrastructure that brings it to our homes. Part of this infrastructure is run by Swissgrid. On 20 March 2024, Swissgrid announced a cut in what it charges from 2025.

silhouette of electric towers during sunset
Photo by Pok Rie on Pexels.com

In 2025, a household with an annual consumption of 4,500 kWh will pay an average of CHF 77 (-16%) for the services provided by Swissgrid instead of the CHF 92 it will pay in 2024. These charges corresponds to 5% of the total bill. So a 16% drop on a 5% component will shave nearly 1% off the total bill or around CHF 15. Not much, but it is at least something.

Swissgrid article (in English)

